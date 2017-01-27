Ex-school aide expected to plead guilty in child porn case

Deonte Carraway
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former elementary school volunteer in Prince George's County charged with more than a dozen federal counts of sexual exploitation of a minor is expected to enter a guilty plea in the case.

Court records show 23-year-old Deonte Carraway of Glenarden is scheduled to enter a plea at a hearing Monday in federal court in Greenbelt.

Carraway was charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography. Prosecutors say Carraway abused or recorded children performing sexual acts at Judge Sylvania W. Woods Elementary School or at the Glenarden Community Center where he ran a youth choir. According to indictments, Carraway also recorded children performing sexual acts inside their homes.

Carraway also faces some 270 state charges.

