Gaithersburg car crash victim meets nurse who saved his life Nursing assistant Kate Losquadro visited Matt Gault at the hospital on Tuesday. Maryland News Car crash victim meets nurse who saved his life A 20-year-old Gaithersburg car crash victim was reunited with the nurse who helped save his life over the weekend.

- A 20-year-old Gaithersburg car crash victim was reunited with the nurse who helped save his life over the weekend.

Nursing assistant Kate Losquadro, 26, of Gaithersburg, visited Matt Gault at the hospital on Tuesday.

Matt crashed into a guardrail Saturday, while trying to make a last-minute exit from Interstate 495 onto Interstate 270 just after midnight. He lost his leg in the crash and almost lost his life.

His parents say had it not been for Kate, a nursing student and a nursing assistant at Manor care in Chevy Chase, he most likely would have died. Kate was driving behind Matt’s car when the crash happened and got out to help on the scene.

Kate says she's just glad she was in the right place at the right time.

Matt’s parents used Facebook to help track down Kate, but she says it was Fox 5’s story that aired Monday night that got them all together.

Two of Matt’s friends in the backseat were surprisingly not hurt, and even though Matt lost a leg, he did not suffer any other serious injuries.