Takoma Park Police searching for missing teen girl

- Officials are searching for a teen girl who has gone missing in Takoma Park.

Ana Diaz-Rivera, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 15 at around 2 p.m, according to the Takoma Park Police Department.

Police say Ana was last seen in the 8300 block of Roanoke Ave in Takoma Park. She is described as a Hispanic girl, 5'8" and weighing 190 pounds.

She has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing pink sneakers, a gray sweater with black dots and red pants.

If you have any information about where Diaz-Rivera might be, police ask that you contact 301-270-1100 and refer to case #17002602.