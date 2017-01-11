1 victim identified after fatal stabbing at Md. mall

- Officials are working to confirm a description of the person who fatally stabbed two men at Westfield Wheaton mall.

Officers were called to the mall on Tuesday afternoon for an assault and found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both men were taken to local hospitals, where they died.

Police identified one of the victims as 22-year-old Angel Pineda-Gomez of Silver Spring. The other victim has not yet been identified by police.

Police said a suspect and a group that included the victims got into an altercation that led to the stabbing.

Investigators are checking to see if any cameras caught the attack.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5070. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.