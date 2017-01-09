Prince George's Co. Liquor Board Director under FBI wiretap for last 30 months [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption David Son, Director of the Prince George’s County Liquor Board Maryland News Prince George's Co. Liquor Board Director under FBI wiretap for last 30 months David Son was in court Monday in regards to the FBI's corruption probe of the Prince George’s County liquor board. Son was at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt for his detention hearing and was released on the condition he remains at home for 24 hours.

- The Director of the Prince George’s County Liquor Board has been under FBI wiretap surveillance for the last two and a half years, according to a prosecutor in the case.

David Son was in court Monday in regards to the FBI's corruption probe of the Prince George’s County liquor board. Son was at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt for his detention hearing and was released on the condition he remains at home for 24 hours.

Son was accompanied in court on Monday with his wife and relatives.

Prosecutor: FBI had Director of the PG Liquor board under surveillance with a wiretap for 30 months. pic.twitter.com/GceaJyL5FB — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) January 9, 2017

According to a court affidavit filed in the case, Son is accused of facilitating bribes as far back as 2007 when he served as a commissioner on the board.

The document also says in recent years he worked with a former elected official, a current state delegate and a lobbyist with liquor store clients in making things happen in return for cash.

The FBI says the bribes usually totaled in the thousands, with $5,000 bribes mentioned the most.

In addition to the wiretaps, the prosecutor in the case said in court Monday there are hundreds upon hundreds of hours of videos and Son is suspected of taking part in witness tampering and obstruction of justice.