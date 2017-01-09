Hogan appoints Lourdes Padilla head of human resources

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Lourdes Padilla as secretary of the Maryland Department of Human Resources.

The governor announced the appointment Monday.

Padilla has more than 28 years of experience in the human services field. She now serves as deputy secretary for income maintenance at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Resources. She has overseen operations in five bureaus under that agency. They include child support enforcement, program support and program evaluation.

She replaces acting Secretary Gregory James, who is returning to his prior role as deputy secretary for programs.

James was named acting secretary in October, after former secretary Sam Malhotra was named Hogan's chief of staff.



