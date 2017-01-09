25-year-old suspect charged in Suitland New Year's Eve homicide

- A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide in Suitland in the early hours on New Year’s Eve day, according to officials.

Devonte Proctor of the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights is charged with first and second degree murder and a weapons charge.

25-year-old Devonte Proctor arrested in connection with Suitland homicide in late December. https://t.co/2ZS7kobeMw pic.twitter.com/yg8RBGUbhE — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 9, 2017

One New Year’s Eve, December 31, around 5:25 am, the victim, 34-year-old Terria Petty of Suitland, was found in 3500 block of Silver Park Drive outside in the rear of a building. Officials say she was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman found dead near Suitland apartment complex

The preliminary investigation reveals Petty and Proctor got into an argument that escalated into the fatal shooting. The two were acquaintances.

Proctor has admitted his involvement in the murder, and is being held at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.