Officials searching for missing 18-year-old from Waldorf

- The Charles County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating 18-year-old Chase John Martinez.

He was last seen on Monday, January 2 at the Hampton Inn on Crain Highway in Waldorf, according to officials. Officials say he is 5’9”, 200 pounds, stocky build, green eyes, tattoos on both arms, pierced ears, and sometimes wears glasses.

Martinez is under a doctor’s care and is in need of medication, he also does not have access to a car, according to a police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer T. Thayer at (301) 932-2222.