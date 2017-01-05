Sources: FBI has arrested 2 Prince George's County Liquor board members

The FBI has arrested two Prince George’s County liquor board members, according to FOX 5 sources.

On Thursday morning sources told FOX 5 that the FBI was conducting an investigation at the Prince George’s County liquor board headquarters.

Sources say that the two members arrested are David Son and Anju Sud. A sign on the liquor board’s door Thursday morning said the office was closed until “this afternoon.”

The FBI was also at other locations in the county that are related to the liquor board, FOX 5 sources say. Federal authorities will speak to the media at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenbelt with more information.

