Hogan says he hasn't spoken with President-elect Trump

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says he hasn't spoken to President-elect Donald Trump, and he doesn't plan to before the inauguration later this month.

The Republican governor who didn't support the president elect was asked during a news conference on Tuesday about how he believes his relationship with the new administration will be. Hogan says he thinks it's "going to be great."

Hogan says he has spoken to Vice President-elect Mike Pence. He says he's had a "longstanding relationship" with Pence, a fellow Republican governor.

Hogan says he's already had conversations with incoming administration officials about working together with them. He mentioned investment in infrastructure as a topic that has been discussed. Hogan says "that's one of the things we'll definitely be sitting down and working with them on."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.