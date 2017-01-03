Police: Suspect in New Year's murder of Ellicott City teen has died

The suspect in the New Year’s Day murder of a 16-year-old girl in Ellicott City has died at Shock Trauma from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified by police as 15-year-old Sean Crizer of Alice Avenue in Ellicott City. Investigators say he shot 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba inside her Ellicott City bedroom on New Year’s Day around 2 a.m. He is also being accused of shooting and wounding Charlotte’s mother, Suzanne.

Detectives say they believe Crizer burglarized at least two homes in the same neighborhood in the weeks before the shooting, one on Alice Avenue, and the other on Marybeth Way.

MORE: Ellicott City triple shooting: 16-year-old shot, killed in her bedroom; two others hurt

According to police, the New Year’s Day murder took place after Charlotte’s parents picked her up from a party. A short time after arriving home, her mother heard a scuffle from inside Charlotte’s room.

“She entered the room and found Charlotte struggling with a masked suspect,” police wrote in a release on Tuesday. “The suspect, now known to be Crizer, fired a shot at Suzanne Zaremba and another at her daughter Charlotte, before turning the gun on himself. Both the mask and the gun were recovered at the scene.”

Charlotte was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased.

MORE: Teen killed; mother and suspected gunman injured in shooting

According to officials, they have yet to find a link between the suspect and the victim. The two teenagers lived in the same neighborhood and attended the same school, but police have not found any indication the two had a relationship. The gun that Crizer used in the shooting had been reported stolen from the residence on Marybeth Way, according to officials.

The motive in the homicide remains a mystery, and officials do not know if Crizer was targeting Charlotte or her home.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.