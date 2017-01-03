Police search for missing boy from Frederick

Officials need your help locating a missing 14-year-old from Frederick, Md., according to The Frederick Police Department.

Dontae Steven Joseph Rodriguez was last seen on Saturday near his home in the 1500 block of Haviland Place in Frederick.

If anyone can provide information that will help the police find Rodriguez is asked to contact Detective Loftis at 301-600-4109. Anyone wishing to leave information anonymously can call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS(8477).