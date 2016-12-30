Toddler run over by car in driveway on Eastern Shore

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-month-old boy has been killed after a car ran him over in a driveway on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred Thursday afternoon in East New Market. The boy died in a hospital from his injuries a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities did not immediately release further information.



