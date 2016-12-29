Baltimore County police release footage of officer shooting

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police released body camera footage Wednesday of an officer shooting a man with a knife in his hand after he opened an apartment door clad only in boxer shorts and shouted at the officers, "time to die."

The police department released two short videos of Friday's shooting. It is the first time the department has released body camera footage.

The videos show two officers knocking on the door of a Pikesville apartment. Shortly after, the footage shows 48-year-old Bryant Palmer answering the door holding what appears to be a knife and repeating, "time to die" as he steps toward the officers. Both officers turn away from Palmer before Officer Remmers pivots back and fires a single shot into Palmer's shoulder.

About five seconds elapse between the door knock and the shot fired.

The police department as a rule does not release first names of officers involved in use of force incidents.

After the shooting, Remmers runs to his patrol car to retrieve medical supplies and tends to Palmer's wound with gauze. The officer asks Palmer if he's OK, his name and his age.

"What happened tonight, man?" Remmers asked as he applied pressure to Palmer's shoulder wound.

"I keep hearing all these voices; they're tormenting me," Palmer replied.

Palmer has been charged with assault and weapons counts, and is expected to recover.

Remmers has been placed on routine administrative leave.

