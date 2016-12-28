Officials need help identifying woman who used missing Md. man's credit card

- Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who used a missing Bethesda man’s credit card.

John Patrick Donohoe was reported missing on Dec. 14 after he was last seen by family members at his parents' house on Elmore Lane in Bethesda at around 10:30 a.m. the prior day. His family said they left the home to run errands or to head to work, but he was not there when family members returned.

Police said the 36-year-old was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Maryland tag 2AK8853 at the time. However, his vehicle has not been found either.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County police released surveillance video of a woman who used a credit card belonging to Donohoe on December 22. The unidentified woman was seen walking with a small child into a beauty supply store on Annapolis Road in Hyattsville to purchase items.

According to police, the woman also used Donohoe's credit card at other retail stores in the Hyattsville area, accumulating around $700 in charges.

Anyone with information about Donohoe or the woman seen in the surveillance video using Donohoe’s credit card is asked to contact Montgomery County police at 240-773-5070.