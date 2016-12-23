21-year-old Rockville woman found safe

UPDATE:

Update: Erica Grace Morris was located safe & unharmed this morning & reunited with family. TY for sharing! https://t.co/il87XTjLkB pic.twitter.com/nR6hfP0BSO — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) December 23, 2016

Police are still on the search for a 21-year-old woman from Rockville, Maryland.

Erica Grace Morris functions at the level of a third grader, and has been mission since 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say that Morris left her family home but didn’t tell anyone where she was going.

She is familiar with public transportation, and frequents the Rockville library, The Potomac library and the Rockville Metro Station.