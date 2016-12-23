21-year-old Rockville woman found safe

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Dec 23 2016 07:58AM EST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 03:35PM EST

UPDATE:

Police are still on the search for a 21-year-old woman from Rockville, Maryland.

Erica Grace Morris functions at the level of a third grader, and has been mission since 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say that Morris left her family home but didn’t tell anyone where she was going.

She is familiar with public transportation, and frequents the Rockville library, The Potomac library and the Rockville Metro Station.

