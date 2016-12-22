2 teens charged in death of man whose body was burned in Md.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Prince George's County police have arrested two teenagers in the slaying of a man whose body was burned after he was shot to death.

Police announced charges on Wednesday against 17-year-old Demiko Aiken and a 16-year-old whose name was not released. Police identified Aiken because he's being charged as an adult with first-degree murder. The younger teen has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Police say the suspects were driving a SUV belonging to the victim, Rayshand Cotton. Police believe Cotton was killed when his vehicle was carjacked and that the 16-year-old helped Aiken dispose of the body.

Cotton's body was found on Monday morning in Capitol Heights.

Aiken is being held without bond, and online court records don't list an attorney for him.



