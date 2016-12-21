2 children injured after dump truck collides with vehicles, crashes into Md. home [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo courtesy of Prince George’s County Fire Department Maryland News 2 children injured after dump truck collides with vehicles, crashes into Md. home Two children and two adults were injured after a dump truck was involved in a crash and then plowed into a home in Oxon Hill Tuesday.

“I was on the sofa and it felt like an earthquake and I jumped up,” said Dorothy Stewart.

She felt her home shake after the dump truck plowed into one of the triplexes connected to hers. The truck first hit two cars with people in inside of them. Two boys, 5 and 7 years old, were among the people injured in the accident.

“One of them had mouth injuries and I was trying to assist him and comfort him,” said Stewart.

The childrens' injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to fire officials.

The dump truck was driving down Owens Road where there is ongoing construction and signs warning people to slow down.

“There is significant impact to the front end at a pretty good rate of speed,” said Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesperson Mark Brady. “It has penetrated the front of the building.”

The front wall of the home crumbled from the impact. Crews have shored up the building, but that unit is now condemned.

“I was coming down the hill and it was a white panel truck [that] sideswiped the front of my truck, which jammed my front wheel,” said Larry Clark, the driver of the dump truck. “I think there was a car sitting here and it pulled me right into the car. And I couldn't stop, hit the car and then I went right into the building.”

Police said they have not confirmed his story so far and crews who were on the scene told FOX 5 they never saw a white truck.

“That's the kind of information we are following up on,” said Prince George’s County Police Maj. Brian Reilly. “So we will determine if there was a white vehicle involved. We will determine what took place, how the driver of the dump truck was operating his vehicle – that is all part of the investigation.”

Police said they are not looking for a white truck at this point. Maryland State Police will be inspecting the dump truck to see if it had any mechanical issues prior to the crash.

A police source has told FOX 5 that the dump truck driver may face charges soon.