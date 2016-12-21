Misplaced fireplace ashes cause large house fire in Rockville Maryland News Misplaced fireplace ashes cause large house fire in Rockville Officials believe the fire started in the garage and a car inside is completely burned, and windows of the home are blown out.

A Rockville family is homeless just days before Christmas after a simple mistake lead to a devastating house fire.

The family lost their home overnight Tuesday due to misplaced fireplace ashes. The two story single family home was destroyed and burned completely. Thankfully the individuals who live there were able to get out of the home safely. The home is located at Pasture Brook Way in Rockville, Md.

The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, over 75 firefighters were called to the scene and when they got to the home they found heavy fire coming from the house and garage area with flames shooting out of the roof.

Fire officials want to remind everyone that it is important to discard fireplace ashes correctly. You’ll want to place them in a metal bin with a lid.