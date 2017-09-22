FREE MUSEUM DAY: These DC area museums will be free on Saturday, Sept. 23
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian Magazine will celebrate its 13th annual Museum Day Live on Saturday and 23 D.C. area museums will be opening their doors for free.
Museum-goers looking to get in on the action can head to the Museum Day Live website to download one free ticket which is good for two people. One ticket is permitted per email address.
The following museums in the greater D.C. area are participating in the events:
- Alexandria Archaeology Museum
- American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center
- Anacostia Community Museum
- College Park Aviation Museum
- DAR Museum
- Dumbarton House
- Gadsby's Tavern Museum
- Gaithersburg Community Museum
- Goddard Visitor Center
- Greenbelt Museum
- Koshland Science Museum
- The Kreeger Museum
- Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden
- Montpelier Mansion
- National Capital Radio & Television Museum
- National Building Museum
- Newseum
- NRA National Firearms Museum
- Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum
- Riversdale House Museum
- Sandy Spring Museum
- Smithsonian American Art Museum
- United States Botanic Garden
You can learn more about Museum Day Live and the museums participating here.