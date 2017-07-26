Fairfax County school board to vote whether to change name of J.E.B. Stuart High in Falls Church

- (AP) -- A two-year debate over whether to change the name of a northern Virginia high school honoring a Confederate general is coming to an end.

The Fairfax County school board is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to change the name of J.E.B. Stuart High in Falls Church.

The debate over the name began in earnest in 2015 when Hollywood actress Julianne Moore, who attended Stuart in the 1970s, launched a petition supporting the name change.

The school board appointed a committee to study the issue and come up with a compromise, but the committee fractured so badly that it produced two separate reports - one supporting a name change and one in opposition.

School system officials say changing the name could cost up to $900,000.