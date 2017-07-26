3 suspects arrested in Silver Spring murder of 20-year-old

- Three men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old inside his Silver Spring home.

Montgomery County police announced 21-year-old Re’Quan Kasim Hopson of Arlington, 20-year-old Brian Anthony Mackall of Suitland and 19-year-old Oliver Waltz Farley of Arlington were taken into custody for the murder of Jon-Christian Kemachet-Webster.

Kemachet-Webster was shot to death inside his home in the 1600 block of Belvedere Boulevard in the Forest Glen area of Silver Spring at about 9:50 p.m. on July 19, according to police.

Authorities said Hopson, Mackall and Farley went to the Kemachet-Webster’s home to buy a large amount of marijuana.

Kemachet-Webster invited Farley and Mackall into his home while Hopson waited in a vehicle that was parked on Belvedere Boulevard, according to officials.

Farley and Mackall followed Kemachet-Webster to his upstairs bedroom where he was later shot, authorities stated.

Detectives said Mackall ran from the home and got into the car being driven by Hopson and the two fled the scene together.

Farley ran from the home and later got a ride from an Uber driver, investigators said.

The following day police said Hopson was arrested by police in Arlington County for an unrelated crime and he was interviewed by detectives from Montgomery County in connection with Kemachet-Webster’s murder.

During the interview, officials said Hopson admitted to driving Farley and Mackall to Kemachet-Webster’s home to buy the marijuana and then driving Mackall from the home after the murder.

Farley was arrested at his work in Northwest D.C. on Thursday and Mackall was taken into custody by D.C. police on Tuesday.

Hopson, Mackall and Farley face first-degree murder charges. Mackall and Farley were being held in D.C. and faced extradition to Montgomery County, officials stated.