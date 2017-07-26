Man caught living in Arlington attic after tenant hears footsteps, police say

Arlington police said 60-year-old Anthony Jones was charged with unlawful entry after he was caught in a tenant's attic in the 800 block of 22nd Street S. on Friday, July 21, 2017.

- A man was caught living in an Arlington attic after the tenant heard footsteps in the early morning hours, according to police.

Authorities said the tenant called 911 after hearing footsteps coming from the attic at the home in the 800 block of 22nd Street S. at about 1:25 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found 60-year-old Anthony Jones in the attic. Investigators said it appeared Jones was living in the attic, but it was unclear how long he’d been there.

Jones was arrested for unlawful entry and was being held without bail.