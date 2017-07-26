Man killed on Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, suspect on mountain bike sought, DC police say

- Authorities are searching for a killer after they said a man’s body was discovered on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday.

DC police said the man was found on the trail near Anacostia Avenue and Dix Street, NE at about 8:35 a.m.

The man was unconscious and not breathing, according to officials. Detectives confirmed his death was being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities said the suspect was believed to be a man in his 30s last seen wearing all black with a red baseball cap and was riding a red mountain bike.

