Montgomery County man found guilty in killing of transgender woman

- A 22-year-old Maryland man was found guilty by a jury for the 2015 shooting death of a transgender woman in Gaithersburg.

Rico LeBlond was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of 21-year-old Zella Ziona after she was shot in a service alley at the Montgomery Village shopping center nearby Lakeforest Mall.

LeBlond and Ziona were known to each other and friends, according to authorities. Months before the murder, Ziona transitioned from a male to a female.

Prosecutors say LeBlond was embarrassed by Ziona after she flirted with him in front of friends. LeBlond lured her into the alley for a fight using sticks and knives, but the transgender woman ended up getting shot several times by LeBlond.

LeBlond’s first trial in January was declared a mistrial in this case. But a new jury in Montgomery County found him guilty on Tuesday after a weeklong trial.

The Germantown man is facing life in prison and he will be sentenced on Oct. 19.