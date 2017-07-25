2 members of Burundi robotics team found in Canada

- Two of the six members of an African robotics team who went missing last week have been found safe in Canada, according to D.C. police.

Police identified the located teenagers as 16-year-old Don Ingabire and 17-year-old Audrey Mwamikazi.

Both were members of the robotics team from Burundi taking part in the FIRST Global Challenge, an international robotics competition that was being held in Washington D.C. last week.

Ingabire and Mwamikazi were reported missing last Tuesday along with 18-year-old Richard Irakoze, 17-year-old Kevin Sabumukiza, 17-year-old Nice Munezero and 18-year-old Aristide Irambona. The other four team members remain missing.

The FIRST Global Challenge competition is aimed at youth from around the world and encourages the pursuit of careers in math and science. Teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations attended. An all-girls team from Afghanistan drew headlines after they nearly missed the games after their visas were denied twice. A last-minute intervention by President Donald Trump helped them arrive on time.

FIRST Global said the Burundi team members' disappearance may have been self-initiated. The teenagers reportedly left all their keys in the chaperone's bag and removed their clothing from their rooms.

All six of the members were all in the country legally on standard one-year visas. Police do not believe there is any suspicious activity associated with their disappearance.