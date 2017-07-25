DC mural honors African Americans in Deanwood neighborhood

- Local artists revamp mural in Deanwood, D.C. recognizing African American’s contribution to American History.

A wall located on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Deanwood has received a facelift thanks to a couple of local artists-- and it's stunning!

Jerome Johnson and George Gary were spotlighted by a woman who felt their efforts needed recognizing.

Everyday as she made her way home from work, Kim Morton told FOX 5 she would see the gentlemen working in the blazing heat. And despite the elements, she admired their tenacity and wanted to spread word on their work.

Thanks to the tip, FOX 5 was able to get in contact with the local artists.

"The mural is being sponsored by "Sign of the times" arts organization which has served the Deanwood and East of the River communities since the early 1970's and is funded on part by the D.C. Commission of the Arts," Jerome told FOX 5.

And this isn’t Jerome and George's first time working side by side-- they go way back. The pair has been tag teaming since their early teens.

This project is essentially a remake of the 1990 mural that other artists created. But the fellas are putting their creative touch to the piece.

On the mural you'll find Thurgood Marshall, the first Black African American Supreme Court judge, alongside beautifully painted soldiers who served in war.

Jerome has said, "The mural has already sparked a lot of excitement in the neighborhood. People have expressed enthusiastic appreciation for what we are doing for the uplifting of their community."

But you've got to see the masterpiece for yourself! It's exact location is on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue right near Minnesota Avenue.