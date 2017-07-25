Mayor Muriel Bowser promotes new solar panel and installation training program

- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promoted a new solar energy program Monday morning that looks to provide low-income families with free solar panels and installation.

Solar Works D.C., a joint effort between the Department of Energy and Environment and the Department of Employment Services, is aiming to provide 300 households with solar panels. The initiative could save each family up to $600 per year in energy costs, according to officials.

The program focuses on training local teens and young adults to install the panels in an effort to prepare them for careers in the solar energy field.

The installation training is provided by GRID Alternatives, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring solar technologies and job training to underserved communities. The Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program is also helping with the installation.

Solar Works D.C. was launched in May as a result of legislation Bowser passed last year that promised to increase the amount of energy from renewable resources to 50 percent by 2032.