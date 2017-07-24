2-year-old left alone at Potomac Mills Mall, day-care worker charged, police say

Christal Lundy, 38, was charged with felony child neglect after a 2-year-old was left alone at the Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Monday, July 17, 2017.

- A day-care worker has been charged with felony child neglect after a 2-year-old was left alone at the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, according to authorities.

Prince William County police said the child was left in the mall’s food court the afternoon of July 17.

Officials said a security guard noticed the child in a stroller sleeping with no adult nearby at about 2 p.m.

Police were called and the day-care workers returned about an hour later with a number of children they were caring for, according to officials. Authorities said the workers had realized the child was missing.

“We do know that there was a large crowd with her that she was watching in the mall at the time and somehow the baby got left there,” Officer Nathan Probus with the Prince William County Police Department said.

Christal Lundy, who police said was in charge of the day care based at Ebenezer Baptist Church Christian Academy on Telegraph Road, turned herself in to police on Friday.

The 38-year-old was charged with felony child neglect and was released on $5,000 bail, according to officials.