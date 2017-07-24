Maryland man killed in accidental shooting

- A man was accidentally shot and killed in Jessup on Saturday, police say.

Wyatt Haggerty and four friends were preparing to go target shooting when a gun was accidentally fired at Haggerty.

The gun was shot as it was being put into its case at Haggerty’s friend’s house in the 8900 block of Good Harvest Road, according to officials.

Authorities say the 21-year-old Boonsboro man died from a single gun shot wound after he was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say the shooting was unintentional, and no charges have been filed at this time.