Driver killed in crash at the Maryland International Raceway

- A driver died after a devastating crash at the Maryland International Raceway on Sunday, deputies said.

The St. Mary County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the raceway at about 8:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash on the drag strip.

Thomas Albert Dunford of Tazewelll, Virginia was racing a dragster when he crashed into a sandpit, water barrels and trees at the end of the track, according to officials.

It appears the 60-year-old failed to activate his brakes or parachute, authorities said.

Dunford was pronounced dead at the scene.