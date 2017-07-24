Kent Island Tornado: What you need to know

Possible tornado strikes Maryland’s Kent Island during night of severe storms

- If you’ve been impacted by the EF-2 tornado that ripped through Kent Island early Monday Morning, here’s everything you need to know.

WATCH FOR DOWNED POWER LINES:

Residents are being asked to shelter in place due to the danger of downed power lines in the area. Approximately 8,000 people were without power and officials urged residents to avoid downed power lines.

EMERGENCY SHELTER:

An emergency shelter has been opened for those affected by storm at the Centreville Middle School located at 231 Ruthsburg Road in Centreville, Maryland. The shelter will accept pets. The Animal Welfare League in Queenstown is also available to shelter pets if needed. Red Cross personnel are also on hand to help with residents.

TRAFFIC/DETOURS/ROAD CLOSURES:

Drivers should expect major traffic delays in the Stevensville and Kent Island areas while cleanup takes place. The Maryland Transportation Authority initiated the following road closures:

* The Ramp from 50 Eastbound to Rt 8 is closed.

* The Ramp from 50 Westbound to Rt 8 is only allowing northbound traffic.

* The Ramp off 50 to Duke Street is closed.

Motorists who live south on Rt 8:

* Coming East you will need to take Thompson Creek exit and use the access road to Rt. 8 where residents will be screened.

* Coming West you will need to Rt 8 North and then turn around in the business park to hit Rt. 8 South.

