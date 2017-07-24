1 arrested in double homicide near Suitland Popeyes restaurant; 2 suspects still at large

Prince George's County police released images of Jharod Armstrong (left) and Robert Suesbury (center and right) in connection with the double-fatal shooting of Courtney Simms and Anthony Douglas in Suitland on July 9, 2017.

- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a double homicide near a Popeyes restaurant in Suitland, but authorities say two suspects remain at large.

Prince George’s County police said 19-year-old Jharrod Armstrong was taken into custody in the shooting deaths of 22-two-year-old Courtney Simms and 23-year-old Anthony Douglas.

Simms and Douglas were gunned down in an alleyway in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road at about 7:20 p.m. on July 9, according to officials.

Investigators identified a second suspect as 27-year-old Robert Suesbury of the 1600 block of Euclid Street in Northwest Washington.

Suesbury has a warrant out for his arrest and detectives said they were actively searching for him.

Authorities said they were working to identify a third suspect in the shooting case. Investigators said they have surveillance video that shows the three suspects getting out of a car and walking toward the victims.

After the shooting, one of the suspects is seen on the surveillance video running back to the car, according to officials. Detectives said they believed the suspects were attempting to rob the Simms and Douglas.

Armstrong faces charges of first and second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (301) 772-4925.