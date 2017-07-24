Mayor Muriel Bowser shares cherished memories of Jim Vance

Longtime NBC4 anchor Jim Vance passed away at the age of 75, the station announced on Saturday, July 22, 2017 (photo courtesy of NBC4 Washington).

- Mayor Muriel Bowser shared cherished memories of Jim Vance at the mural outside Ben’s Chili Bowl following his death on Saturday.

“When I think back on it, there is really not a time in my life having grown up in Washington, D.C. that Jim Vance wasn’t coming into our living rooms.” Bower said. “He came in with candor, and with humility, and with a real authentic connection to the people of Washington.”

Bowser noted Vance was proud of his image on the mural at Ben's Chili Bowl, and he was at the mural’s unveiling even though he was ailing.

Vance, who anchored the 6 p.m. newscast on NBC4 for 45 years, was known for his extensive community work.

He was authentic, charitable, and “part of the fabric of Washington D.C.” Bowser said.

Bowser mentioned that D.C. would consider instituting a Jim Vance Day to remember his legacy.