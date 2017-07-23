D.C. Police are looking for a suspect in 2 armed robberies

D.C. Police are looking for a suspect for two armed robberies in D.C. and released video of the robberies Friday. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

- D.C. Police are looking for a suspect in two armed robberies and released video of the robberies Friday.

The first robbery in the video occurred at 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of 14th Street NW on Wednesday, June 14, at about 4:40 a.m.

The suspect’s face was hidden by a scarf. The robber took money from the cash drawer at gunpoint.

The second robbery in the video occurred the day before at CVS in the 3600 block of 12th Street NE on Tuesday, June 13, at about 3 p.m.

The gunman was wearing the same scarf as the gunman in the first video. Watch videos of the robberies in the video player above.

Anyone who provides the police with information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.