Rescue organization Lu's Labs looks for missing black lab Molly

- A black lab has been missing for five days after escaping from her new foster home in Falls Church.

She has been seen in the woods nearby but ran across Leesburg Pike during the storms Saturday evening.

Molly was rescued by Lu’s Labs recently after living as a stray for more than a year.

Lu’s Labs is working hard to find Molly. They have tracker dogs helping them trace her using a scent bag filled with her hair.

Anyone who has information about Molly’s whereabouts should call the president of Lu’s Labs Luisa Paucchi at (703) 919-0047.