- A golf cart overturned in Rockville on Saturday evening injuring three of its occupants.

Montgomery County Fire officials responded to Hornbeam Drive at around 9:45 p.m after receiving reports that a golf cart had overturned.

A woman in her 40s was transported to a trauma center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A teenage girl was also injured and taken to a hospital. An adult male was treated for his injuries at the scene.