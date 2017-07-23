Woman dies after hitting guardrail in Glenarden

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jul 23 2017 03:06PM EDT

Updated: Jul 23 2017 03:12PM EDT

GLENARDEN, Md. - A female driver died after striking a guardrail at around 3:45 a.m. early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Police say the car was heading east on Martin Luther King Junior Highway in Glenarden, Maryland when it left the road and hit a guardrail.
 
The female driver died on the scene, but a child who had been in the car was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Authorities closed the highway in both directions, but it has since reopened.
