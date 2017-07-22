Free Dippin' Dots for service members and families at Six Flags Saturday

- Dippin Dots is giving service members and their families free ice cream at Six Flags on Saturday to commemorate Military Appreciation Day.

Guests can present a military ID to Dippin’ Dots staff at Six Flag’s ticketing plaza to receive vouchers for one free five ounce cup of Dippin Dots for themselves and their family members.

“Dippin’ Dots recognizes the enormous sacrifices that our service men and women, as well as their spouses and families, make day in and day out to guarantee the safety and security of the American people,” said Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer.

He will host a Facebook Live talk with a West Point graduate and career Army officer and his wife about the sacrifices members of the military make for our country.

For more information, visit the Dippin’ Dots Facebook page.