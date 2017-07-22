Man shot and killed on H Street SE in DC Friday

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jul 22 2017 01:44PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22 2017 01:48PM EDT

WASHINGTON - A man was shot and killed on H Street in southeast D.C. Friday evening.

Police responded to the 5000 block of H Street southeast at about 9:45 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of gun shots.

Officials say they found 42-year-old Andre Jahmal Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with relevant information about the shooting.

