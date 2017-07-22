Coast Guard enacts Potomac River security zone Saturday

- The Coast Guard will be enforcing the Montgomery County security zone along the Potomac River between 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

The security zone is enacted when a high ranking official is in the area and has been enacted six times since March.

President Donald Trump will be flying into the Dulles International Airport on Saturday, according to his schedule.

Any people or vessels that enter the security zone must be authorized by the Coast Guard Captain Lonnie P. Harrison, under the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations.

To request permission to enter the zone with a radio, use VHF-FM channels 13 or 16 or call the Coast Guard at 410-576-2693.