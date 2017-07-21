Driver in racially-charged tirade during road rage dispute charged with cursing, abuse

Related Headlines Mercedes driver goes on racially-charged tirade

- A Virginia driver recorded on video unleashing a racially-charged tirade on another driver during a traffic altercation has been charged with cursing and abuse for the incident, authorities said.

The road rage dispute began Monday morning when a box truck traveling in the area of Ryan Road and Beaverbam Road in Ashburn honked at a Mercedes vehicle for driving under the posted speed limit.

This led both vehicles to pull over on the side of the roadway where the male driver of the Mercedes is seen on the video getting into the face of the box truck driver to deliver an expletive-laden rant in which he calls him an “illegal alien” while telling him to go back to Mexico. He also tells the person recording the video, "Hey Muslim, go the **** home."

On Friday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said William Ball of Leesburg was served with a summons for curse and abuse and will be required to appear in court for the charge.