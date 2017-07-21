Firefighter hurt in Northeast DC rowhouse fire

- A firefighter was injured after battling a fire at a rowhouse in Northeast D.C., officials say.

D.C. Fire and EMS say the fire started just after 7 p.m. Friday at a two-story home in the 1900 block of Summit Place. When firefighters arrived, they found the flames were burning in the attic and roof of the home.

Summit Pl NE had fire attic, roof. Fire knocked down. 1 injured FF non life threatening. No other injuries. pic.twitter.com/wqdFbeeFI0 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 21, 2017

Summit Pl. Additional fire located while opening attic. Getting water on that. Injured FF tx. 1 more ladder Co. Rqsted. pic.twitter.com/pGkvL2GsXT — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 21, 2017

Firefighters were able to contain and knock down the fire before it could spread into neighboring homes.

Fire officials say the injured firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering minor non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

D.C. Fire and EMS says the fire has been ruled accidental as a result of roofing work. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.