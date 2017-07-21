Fairfax County middle school teacher arrested for child porn

- A Fairfax County middle school teacher has been charged with child pornography, police say.

Fairfax County police arrested Christopher Jordan Thursday and is facing six counts of possession of child pornography.

The 24-year-old man from Centreville was an eighth-grade English teacher at Holmes Middle School in Alexandria. He was employed by Fairfax County Public Schools since 2016, but the school system said he will not be returning to his position in the fall.

Fairfax County police’s Child Exploitation Unit is still investigating this case.

Anyone with information about Jordan is asked to call Detective Romanoff with the Major Crimes Division at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).