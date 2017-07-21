3 Postal Service workers found guilty for moving marijuana through mail

- Three United States Postal Service workers have been found guilty by a jury for moving as much as a half-ton of marijuana through a Northwest D.C. post office.

Kendra Brantley, Deenvaughn Rowe and Alicia Norman were indicted last summer and convicted Friday of felony charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery.

Prosecutors presented evidence showing the three employees made sure Priority Mail packages containing marijuana were not detected by postal inspectors and were delivered – not to addresses – but to people in cars paying cash for the deliveries.

Prosecutors claimed in the original indictment that Rowe, a supervisor at the Lamond-Riggs Postal Service station in Northwest D.C., would use his computer to identify the packages coming into the post office and made sure they got into the hands of his co-conspirators.

Prosecutors claimed the three carried on the conspiracy for as long as a year.

Rowe was placed in jail after the indictment and has remained behind bars this entire year.

None of the three defendants had any visible reaction when they were convicted.

Two of them will be sentenced in September while the other will be sentenced in October.