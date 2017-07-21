Alexandria woman dies week after vicious attack, police say

- A woman who was viciously attacked in Alexandria last week succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, according to authorities.

Alexandria police said they responded to the 4900 block of Seminary Road at about 11:40 p.m. on July 10 after receiving a report of an unconscious woman on the ground outside of a building.

Investigators said the woman, identified as 39-year-old Fedelia Montiel Benitiez, was attacked by 26-year-old Robert Coleman as she was leaving a convenience store inside the building.

Benitiez was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries 10 days later.

Coleman was arrested for malicious wounding on July 11, but authorities said additional charges were pending now that Benitiez’s death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call Det. Bikeramjit Gill at (703) 746-6751.