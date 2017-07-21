Gaithersburg KinderCare worker sexually abused 3-year-old, Montgomery County police say

Officials said 56-year-old Raul Teroy Tuban, of Montgomery Village, was arrested for inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl at the KinderCare on Sioux Lane in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

- A KinderCare worker in Gaithersburg has been accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department said they received a tip in November of 2016 that 56-year-old Raul Teroy Tuban, of Montgomery Village, had sexual contact with the child while he was employed at the KinderCare Learning Center located at 18000 Sioux Lane in Gaithersburg.

Tuban worked as a cook in the lunch room and would often drive children to and from the center as well, according to police. Investigators said Tuban touched the 3-year-old inappropriately while she was taking a nap at the KinderCare on Oct. 22.

Authorities said the victim told a family member about the inappropriate contact later that day and detectives were notified on Nov. 22.

“My understanding is that the day the incident occurred, the 3-year-old victim reported that to her mother, who then contacted KinderCare," said Montgomery County Police Officer Rick Goodale. "KinderCare contacted Child Protective Services. And then during the course of the investigation, we were notified about a month later, and that is when the police began their investigation.”

While being interviewed by detectives, officials said Tuban provided inconsistent statements regarding the contact with the child. We are told Tuban has not confessed to the incident, but has reportedly changed his story about what happened at least three times. He ultimately admitted to police that he did make contact with the victim when he gave her a blanket during naptime.

Tuban was later arrested on July 14 and charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual offense against a juvenile female victim.

He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Investigators said they believe Tuban may have victimized other children and urged parents who had children who attended the KinderCare to talk to their kids about their interactions with Tuban.

If parents believe their child was victimized, they were urged to call detectives at (240) 773-5400.

KinderCare released the following statement to FOX 5: