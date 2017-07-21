DC Police: Man arrested after attempting to rob 3 banks in 30 minutes

Metropolitan police said the M&T Bank in the 500 block of 12 Street, NW was robbed on Friday, July 21, 2017.

- D.C. police said they have arrested a 60-year-old man for attempting to rob three banks in the District within a 30-minute span Friday morning.

Timothy Louria Jennings Sr. has been charged with two counts of bank robbery and two counts of attempted bank robbery.

Police said the suspect struck first at M&T Bank in the 500 block of 12th Street, NW at about 9:15 a.m. He entered the bank and motioned that he had a handgun. He then gave a note to the bank teller demanding money. After the bank employee complied, the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators said the man then unsuccessfully attempted to rob a BB&T Bank in the 800 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW at about 9:30 a.m. after the bank teller did not comply with the suspect.

Jennings then failed at another attempted robbery at a Bank of America in the 800 block of 17th Street, NW at about 9:45 a.m., according to police.

In addition to those three incidents, police say Jennings is also responsible for robbing a SunTrust Bank in the 900 block of 17th Street on Monday morning.