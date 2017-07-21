Fans line Georgetown street for Kendrick Lamar pop-up shop

Fans lined up on M Street in Georgetown to shop at Kendrick Lamar’s pop-up store on Friday, July 21, 2017.

The Grammy-winning artist announced earlier in July that he would be opening the shop at UBIQ apparel and footwear store, located at 3124 M Street in Northwest D.C., for just one day.

The line for the pop-up store could be seen stretching for at least two blocks.

The pop-up shop will be open until 7 p.m.

Lamar is opening up pop-up shops in 17 different locations in the U.S. and Canada as he promotes his new album, “DAMN,” along with his tour.

The hip-hop artist’s Top Dawg Apparel gear is some of the available merchandise being sold at the stores.

Lamar is set to perform at the Verizon Center with opening act Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.