Man arrested in Frederick robbery, police say

- A man who stole a cash register from a thrift store in Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, according to authorities.

Frederick police said Alexander Kaleo Mewshaw entered Thrift Angel Consignment and Thrift located in the 900 block of North East Street at about 3 p.m.

Mewshaw walked into the store, grabbed the cash register and fled, according to officials.

Police said they were able to track Mewshaw down thanks to witness statements and video surveillance.

Mewshaw was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with robbery, theft, and assault.

Anyone with additional information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Frederick Police Department at (301) 600-2102.